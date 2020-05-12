A Golden Morning

Driving rains ended our outside miles early yesterday. We went to bed at 8:30, woke up at 4:30. A bit of reading, a stop at Big Dave’s Bagels when they opened, and we were on the trail by 6:15. How gratifying it is to start the day early, put in our five-morning miles in solitude, and be home by 8:30 to start work.

It was chilly this morning, made cold by a strong wind out of the east, and our first mile was heading into it. I wore my winter hat and moderate gloves. By the time we made our turn at the river, the wind was at our back, and I could feel its icy breath on my neck. Another half mile and, while we walked along the river, we were in the trees, and my hat and gloves came off. By the time we looped back east, sometime later, the wind had slowed to a breeze, and my fleece top was too warm for that last mile and a half.

These are common challenges of spring in northern New England. It is often close to freezing in the morning, but mid-fifties three hours later. Wind can make it much colder. Bright sun has it feeling hotter than it is at noon.

This morning, the river, running high due to the slow spring thaw and yesterday’s rain, was as rough and choppy as a stormy sea. But the forest understory set a different tone with its vibrant multitude of youthful greens, just beginning to show, all awash in the dawn light slanting through the trees. These colors of green are impossible to describe. Are they mint, lime, neon, kelly, seafoam, shamrock, emerald—all charged with a volt of electricity? In the dawn light, they glow, almost preternaturally. It’s joyful and dizzying for the eyes and defies logic.

As a schoolboy, my art teacher would have told me, had I accurately painted these young shoots poking up from the dead leaves and mud, “There is no such color. Paint it green!”

But here in spring, there is every shade of immature green imaginable, and they are impossible to define as they grow and evolve. An accurate photo looks photoshopped of these scenes in the early light. So, I keep my camera in my pocket, realizing that no image would do the sight justice anyway.

Whatever this riot of colors, these splashes of chlorophyll that defy definition are to be called, to me, they are shards of hope. While humans struggle with being still and staying local and home from work, and being kind to others by wearing a mask, and prove how selfish we’ve been with the way we’ve looked at life, and this planet, Nature moves on. It’s been given a short reprieve from non-stop human encroachment. Animals now seem are showing themselves in places they wouldn’t have been seen in the past. The lack of cars on the road offers us a view of life with less pollution. And yet the forest understory would be this way whether we are on this world or we aren’t, proving we need Nature more than she needs us. Actually, she does not need us at all.

It’s one of the reasons I choose to spend more time in forests over society. I feel more comfortable in the company of trees, with the whispering of streams, the full-throated songs of blue jays and mountain rivers, the lush cool of stones and the dampness of ripening mosses, than I do with the hurry up and get there, hurry up and buy, buy, buy human world.

We stopped three times on our walk today. Once to remove a pebble from my left shoe. A second time so that Samwise and Emily could drink from a clear and fresh rivulet. The third time was a mile from the parking lot. The sun had risen fifteen degrees from where it was when we started out, the forest was slightly warmer, the wind was resting. For the first time in our walk, I heard the bird song. A pileated woodpecker was punctuating the rest of the melodies with his exotic pitch-changing vocalizations. Even Samwise and Emily had to look up at the enormous red-capped fellow.

Looking up, I saw the bare treetops and how sparse the buds are. Looking down, I am reminded that the understory fills in before the overstory does. When fall comes, the treetops lose their colors first, and the forest floor catches them. How wonderfully inverse these seasons are!



Walks like this morning’s are revelatory as well as renewing. They cleanse me of mental clutter and bring other thoughts to the forefront. Through the pandemic, many of us have come to conclusions about our lives. Mine is that I long to chase Nature and move away from this busy valley. It's not a new thought, but it has been renewed in me. We do not currently have the kind of crowds we do in peak summer or in foliage season, but many second homeowners have moved into the valley to sit out the spread of the virus, and it has changed the region.

I have no set plan. I merely know I want to be where fewer people are. I want to live where Northern New England still feels like northern New England and not so much an extension of Massachusetts. I want to be where the trees hold hushed conversations, and the thrum of roads are not easily heard. I long to live all my days as we lived this morning, as we live each morning, wrapped in original songs, celebrating peace.





