While we wait for more test results to come in on Samwise, here’s a fun announcement.

For the last two years, Founding Members have received framed photos. Last year’s image was Samwise and Emily with Abe at 3 am. The first was a scene from a dawn hike at sacred Ship Rock in Navajo Nation.

Original two Founding Member framed photos.

This year, our Founding Members will have a choice. You can choose one of the original two or from the following photos.