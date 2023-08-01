Sweet August air has us breathing easy, and sleeping with the bedroom windows open with an extra comforter to warm us. For the second night in a row, we’ll dip into the mid-40s.

This morning’s woodland trek was divine, and 5 miles could have easily turned into 10. However, we’ll need our legs to be fresh for tonight. We’re taking a 2028 Republican presidential hopeful on a hike to 2 summits where we can sit and enjoy the glorious full moon. Five headlamps are fully charged and ready to go, but we won’t need them on either summit once the supermoon arrives.

When he asked me again why he was not allowed to bring anyone from his office, I explained to the politician that it wasn’t a campaign or government event.

“It’s just two men and two dogs walking together.”