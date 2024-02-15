Thomas, our service adviser at the Tucson Volkswagen dealership, made good on his promise. He did not waste any time returning Clarence to us just after noon today. What a relief!

We'll return on the trails at dawn tomorrow, reuniting with the coyote gang. It's only been a few days, but it feels longer.

Be on the lookout for postcards from us. They're just now beginning to trickle out. Also, I'll send out two or three greeting cards each week for those who did not receive a card during the holidays.

The last few days of staying put had me tweaking our schedule. Because of the repair bill, I called a stay in an Airbnb and opted instead for a hotel that will save us a few hundred dollars.

Here's our immediate itinerary, weather permitting.

Through March 7 Tucson/Saguaro NP, AZ

March 7 Joshua Tree National Park, CA

March 8-March 12 Red Rock Canyon/Valley of Fire State Park, NV

March 12-21 Morro Bay, CA

Mar 21-28 Carmel, CA



These stops are set, and we’ll figure things out from there.