Although it is still early, we haven’t yet secured a permanent rental or decided on where Samwise, Emily, and I will live.

There is no firm date for when we need to vacate our place here in Jackson. However, I’d prefer to move out by Christmas week.

A backup plan would be to take a four or five-month winter rental on Cape Cod or in Kanab, Utah. Then, from there, we’d figure out a permanent plan where we could end up in either place, or perhaps even somewhere else.

So, I’ll pose the question to you. If we were to take a winter-long rental, would you choose Cape Cod, where we would be near the Cape Cod National Seashore and Provincetown, or in Kanab, where we’d be close to Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park? It comes down to a choice between winter walking the beaches and small trails of the Outer Cape or exploring the brightly colored desert of Southern Utah.