All photos are from last evening’s stroll, save for the last one.

Good morning from a cloudy and cool Cape Cod National Seashore.

This letter is exclusively for Founding Members.

Many of you have received your framed photos, but there are still more to go out. The rest will be in your mailboxes before we even pack to head out West.

It’s been an interesting stay since we moved here on December 2. I did not realize how much we’d love the aloneness and whisper-quiet of Truro in the off-season. There were to be some challenges, of course, after two decades in the White Mountains, but I’m surprised at how few there have been.

“Driving through the early evening, cool with the sweet and salty scent of

the ocean, I realized I had not been so happy in New Hampshire in years.”

The off-season population in the sleepy New England town is only about 1,000, pretty much the same as in Jackson, New Hampshire. But it feels even quieter. Come Memorial Day weekend, though, and from the middle of June th…