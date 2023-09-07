This is the final calendar vote. There will be cover and back images and photos atop each of the twelve months. You have chosen two, not it’s your last chance. We’ll surprise you with the other eleven photographs.
Some months will be solely Emily or Samwise, while the rest will feature both.
One of our calendars would not be complete with a signature Samwise Buddha-sit capture.
Like Atticus before him, this is never a pose. Samwise does this organically. He likes to watch—to study. He simply likes to be.
So, which photo do you want to look at for an entire month?
“Primarily, sitting is to enjoy the pleasure of sitting, being fully alive and in touch with the wonders of our working bodies, the cool air, the sounds of people and birds, and the changing colors of the sky.”
― Thich Nhat Hanh, How to Sit
When will the calendars be ready to order. I want to gift my sister with one. She LOVES your blogs.
Had to go back to it three times as I was so conflicted. But ultimately Neskowin was my choice. Everything just comes together for me in that picture. Might have to do more than one calendar????