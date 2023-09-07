Atticus and the art of sitting on Pine Mountain.

This is the final calendar vote. There will be cover and back images and photos atop each of the twelve months. You have chosen two, not it’s your last chance. We’ll surprise you with the other eleven photographs.

Some months will be solely Emily or Samwise, while the rest will feature both.

One of our calendars would not be complete with a signature Samwise Buddha-sit capture.

Like Atticus before him, this is never a pose. Samwise does this organically. He likes to watch—to study. He simply likes to be.

Neskowin Buddha

Red Rock Canyon Buddha

Geniuses meet Buddha

Monument Valley Buddha

Cape Cod National Seashore Buddha

So, which photo do you want to look at for an entire month?

“Primarily, sitting is to enjoy the pleasure of sitting, being fully alive and in touch with the wonders of our working bodies, the cool air, the sounds of people and birds, and the changing colors of the sky.”

― Thich Nhat Hanh, How to Sit

Valley of Fire State Park.