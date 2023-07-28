It was another stultifying and stormy day. The air was thick, and downpours came and went. Eventually, though, we were gifted with some blue at sunset. It did not last long, and soon the clouds and haze returned and blessed us with this parchment sky of faded peach and yellow. The scenes at the pond were so dramatic they could have passed for something painted by Thomas Cole or Frederic Edwin Church, two of the more notable artists making up the White Mountain Artists, a subset of the Hudson River School.

“Nature has spread for us a rich and delightful banquet. Shall we turn from it? We are still in Eden; the wall that shuts us out of the garden is our own ignorance and folly.” — Thomas Cole, On American Scenery

We would have lingered linger, but the mosquitoes were ferocious, and foreboding storm clouds chased us back to Clarence.

Two more letters are coming your way before the close of the month, both in long form. They’re the kind you’ll want to spend time with. So get your tea or wine ready and be prepared to sit for a spell. There may even be tears, so a box of tissue may be necessary. (Consider yourself warned.)

During our winter stop in Provincetown, I had the desire to find out why Outer Cape-loving poet Mary Oliver left the region she loved with breath and beat of heart and spent her last few years in Florida, the very antithesis of the kind of places she’d lived in and captured in her poetry.

In all my research through the years, I’d never been able to solve this mystery. Then, walking through Mary’s beloved beech forest near Blackwater Pond, I came upon my answer in the most serendipitous manner. It was as if the beech trees wanted me to know and put the three of us on a collision course with our answer.

This is the subject of one letter.

“Listen—are you breathing just a little, and calling it a life?”

― Mary Oliver

The other is the fourth and final chapter of the Paige Foster Letters.

Paige was Atticus’s breeder and was featured in Following Atticus. The book ended with the beginning of our 2-week-long first date, leading to the most asked question on book tours being, “Where’s Paige?”

The answer is finally coming.

*Both letters are for paying subscribers only.

You get to decide the order.

A day of boring vegan eating

I love showing people that whole-food, plant-based eating is anything but boring. This is most of what I ate today. (Most, because I also snacked on cherry tomatoes, had watermelon, a bowl of arugula drizzled with blackberry balsamic, and additional broccoli sprouts not shown.)

