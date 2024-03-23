I offer you a confession on this breezy Monterey Peninsula afternoon, dear reader. I've been traveling with a secret since Provincetown when I met a woman near Blackwater Pond. That is the same Beech Forest the late poet Mary Oliver haunted for decades.

That's what drew Samwise, Emily, and me to those paths. For this is the trip where we're traveling with the ghosts of authors, walking where they strolled, absorbing towns and cities they lived in. We were on Cape Cod for the same reason we are here in John Steinbeck Country. We were in Provincetown because it was Mary Oliver Country.

We met ‘Bea’ on a brisk January morning. I enjoy interacting with fellow pilgrims and seeing where it leads. Sometimes—most times—it is the briefest hello, and that's it. But as you've read many times, I can easily fall into conversation with a stranger.

But this stranger was more than she let on, and she’d reveal it during our talk.

Bea sat on the ground next to Samwise, and I knew I'd like her immediately. When he leaned into her, Bea almost fell over and had to steady herself. Then, she laughed so hard that she nearly toppled over again.

I sat, too, and Emily lay beside me with her head on my knee.

And that's how Bea and I spent twenty minutes while getting to know each other. I asked her several questions, and she answered them all and doing so told me she had lived in PTown for thirty years.

Just before we stood to leave, Bea said, "I love your writing. Loved reading about Atticus and Will, and I enjoy following you on Substack."

This surprised me simply because we'd talked for a while before it came up. I had no clue she knew who I was.

"I walk out here nearly daily and wondered if I'd run into you three this week.

"I wasn't sure what I'd say if I met you because I know you like your privacy and how you had to change the first day of your trip because of people not respecting it."

I wasn't clear where Bea was going, but I liked her approach and how we encountered each other. We met because we intersected her on her usual route, and I began the conversation. If I hadn't, she would have just said 'hello' and moved on.

Then Bea told me something that has blessed our trip ever since in ways that have been impossible to grasp.

"Mary Oliver was a friend. We often saw each other like you and I are right now. That's how we got to know each other. I am one of the few invited into her and Molly's home. It's because we shared a love of dogs. Mary would have liked you."

I was humbled and quiet and knew to stay seated, keep my mouth shut, and pay attention.

"Actually, Mary did like you."

My skin tingled.

"What do you mean?" I was breathless.

"I gave her Following Atticus for Christmas one year, and she read it in two days. She fell in love with Atticus immediately, like everyone has. I think she fell in love with you, too."

Breathing was getting more difficult, and tears began to swell in the corners of my eyes. My heart raced.

“He is exactly the poem I wanted to write.” ~ Mary Oliver

"Mary once said that you and Atticus got it right. I asked her if she ever met a dog like Atticus. She loved all her dogs, as you know, Tom.

"But she said, 'No, I never met one like Atticus. All dogs are different, but none as singular as Atticus.'"

I wiped away some tears.

Mary Oliver read and liked our story!

There was nothing then, only the wind in the treetops. Bea sensed I needed to gather myself.

"Bea, I am blown away and without words. Thank you."

Bea had another surprise that stunned me further and was a gift I'll always cherish.

"You were right what you wrote about Mary last year. She was no longer herself when she left town and moved to Florida with that woman. Too much drinking, and they just sat in front of the television most of the day. It was sad. We knew we lost her even before she moved."

Bea knew we had been visiting authors' graves on this year's trip. I admitted that since Mary died in Florida and was not buried anywhere, we were simply honoring her by walking where she used to.

"Oh, but I have something to tell you, Tom. Mary's ashes were buried here, but not in any cemetery. Molly died long before Mary, and they loved each other so much that they wanted their ashes buried together. It was in their favorite spot on the beach, a place they loved going to."

The following day, we drove to meet Bea with the understanding that very few people knew where Mary Oliver and Molly Malone Cook’s ashes were buried.

Molly Malone Cook and Mary Oliver

"Promise that you won't share where it is. If you can do that, I'll take you there tomorrow if you want."

"God, yes! Are you kidding? I would love that!"

Early in the morning, Bea led us down a path between dunes, with the dune grass golden in the sun against a brilliant blue January sky. It swayed back and forth as we passed.

We walked on the beach for nearly half a mile, and finally, Bea stopped.

"This is where I leave you. I’ve read your stories long enough to know you want to be alone."

She pointed to a hillock of Cape Cod sand and dune grass.

"That's where we buried their ashes. It was a small group of us, just their closest friends."

Before leaving, Bea said, "Mary would have liked meeting Samwise and Emily. And she would have loved spending time with you because you speak the same language."

With that bombshell, Bea left us alone at the spot where Mary and Molly's ashes were buried in the land they most loved.

I stood there in awe and amazed, numb but feeling so much at the same time. How was any of this possible?

How honored I was to be included in this secret and sacred place and trusted with its location. How sweet the last 10,000 miles have been as I’ve recalled this incredible gift. I knew there would come a day when I wrote about it; I just wasn’t sure when.

This particular trip has been laced with so much grace that it's hard to comprehend. Eventually, I'll be able to tell more stories as the time comes, and I look forward to sharing them with you. There are several like today’s that are not ready yet, but one day, I’ll be happy to write them down.

I also have more to write about Mary Oliver, but it will have to wait for another day.

Post Script: Bea is not this woman’s actual name. I agreed to change it when telling the story.

