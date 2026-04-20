We are now less than two months from our next launch. This is cross-country road trip 8 for Samwise and me, and number 7 for Emily. The first two trips were 62 and 71 days. The next 5 had us on the road for an average of 5 months.

That’s a hell of a lot of travel for two rescue dogs who arrived from Texas and have been on the road a great deal of their lives since. It’s one of the reasons I believed our move away from the White Mountains would be seamless for Sam and Emi, and it has been.

Each trip, no matter how many days we were away from home, averaged 20,000 miles. Our newest odyssey will be the same, even if we are only driving from June through September. Currently, the HMS Beagle has 38,000 miles on the odometer, and we’ve had her for less than 21 months. This will be its second trip. The first coddiwomple, when it was Sam and me, was in Bill, our VW Beetle convertible. The other five excursions were in Clarence, our VW Tiguan. Poor beast barely made it to the dealership before …