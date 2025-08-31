Since 2017, Samwise and I have taken seven cross-country adventures. Emily came into our lives after the first and has been from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and back again, six times since 2019.

White Sands National Park never disappoints.

Planning was underway for our next coddiwomple when it became clear that we needed to move. The irony is that we had only announced two of the many stops, and they are the two places highest on our list of where we will live next. They were the Cape Cod National Seashore (the Outer Cape) and Bryce Canyon National Park (Kanab). Funny how that worked out, right?

Balloons over Kanab as seen from the K Hill Trail.

Friends have asked if our annual odyssey is still on since we intend to be living elsewhere by this time in 2026. The answer is yes!

Our lives may be fluid, but I know what feeds our souls. These 20,000-mile adventures are to Samwise, Emily, and me what climbing thousands of White Mountain peaks (many were done more than 25 times) was to Atticus and me. Reaching summits was a constant for us for a decade. Seeing America, hiking, and walking America’s landscapes have been important to us since that first time in 2016. And it remains so.

I’m not sure where or when we’ll move. If it is sooner than the end of the year, the annual road trip may be delayed by a month or two, but it will still happen. If we are still living in Jackson come December, our coddiwomple will take place from late December to early spring, and we’ll move soon after.

The main goal of leaving Jackson after 16 years is to escape the growing heat and humidity of northern New England, which have been oppressive (and debilitating to my breathing) for the last several summers. It’s about health first and foremost.

As a writer, I’m excited about exploring and writing about the process of living and settling in anew to a fresh place where nature will continue to be essential to our lives. That’s at the core of why the Outer Cape and Kanab top our list.

There is something deliciously enchanting about facing a new chapter in life at this age, one chosen by me.

A Cape Cod sunrise.

So there you have it—the ride will continue, times two. That these upcoming adventures also serve as a backdrop to a new memoir and my first novel only makes it more fragrant. Life is grand!

As Tennsyon wrote about his beloved, aging Ulysses, “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.”

Onward, by all means, y’all.

Our bison brethren will always be a part of our lives.

