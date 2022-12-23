A Christmas of Gratitude

Such a world of wonders! Whether in our little home or on our adventures. (At Canyonlands National Park.)

I write to you with an abundance of gratitude on this stormy morning. Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour shake the trees and howl like so many Ghosts of Christmases Past. A driving rain pelts down on the metal roof. It is a strangely comforting drumbeat. The scent of roasting apples, butternut squash, and sweet onions drift through our cozy hobbit hole.

We ventured into North Conway to Hannaford first thing, and the wind-whipped rain had already washed away last night's snow. We returned to a driveway of two inches of slushy water, and Samwise and Emily relished a vigorous toweling off.

It is an appropriate day to be alive, to count blessings, and to do my sums. For no one appreciates the good without the storms in life. And goodness knows, like many of you, I have had my share.

This site was launched two and a half years ago in my desire to escape the shallow depths of Facebook and concentrate on my readers. In that time, the numbers have grown. Since being named a Substack Bestseller, we have added notable followers. I will keep names private, but there are currently two former residents of the White House reading these letters with you. I am honored that some of my favorite novelists, memoirists, and poets are here as well, and they include a veritable list of New York Times bestselling authors. Among them are the two who inspired me to pick up a pen long ago. I've never met them, but it's good to know these words are reaching them as theirs have crossed the ether to find their way into my life. I smile at the number of sports (including my favorite announcer) and Hollywood personalities here these days.

I am a fortunate guy.

But I have been for quite some time. I appreciate the added attention. However, it does not come close to how much gratitude I have for those of you who have followed along through the years. Through my books, Facebook, or in various iterations of newspaper columns, including my own paper, the Undertoad, thousands have been with me for a decade or more.

A writer has no choice but to write, just as a singer is compelled to sing and a dancer dances. All would do it behind closed doors. An audience isn't necessary.

Such are the callings of the soul.

I would scribble or type words whether anyone was here or not. But how nice it is to send pain, hope, anguish, appreciation, curses, curiosity, and blessings into the world and realize others feel the same way.

On a good day, I pen as many as six cards or letters in hopes that the recipients will be able to read my frenetic scratch. I carefully choose my stamps and seal each envelope with a favorite quote. It centers me.

Occasionally, I receive something delightfully personal in return that has me reading it numerous times. Those are blessed moments.

Words can be many things. As we've seen, especially over the last six years, they can incite and divide. They can belittle and cause harm—even lead to killing. But I prefer it when words act as a bridge. It's why almost all my letters to you are laced with some measure of love.

One of my favorite passages is when Ramana Maharshi was asked, “How should we treat others?”

He replied, “There are no others.”

Atticus on our first meeting with young Aragorn after he followed us home one day. Atticus understood that “there are no others”

Samwise with the burros of Red Rock Canyon.

A decade ago, I found myself in a toxic relationship with a woman suffering from histrionic personality disorder (a form of narcissism). It was one of my worst Christmases and wrecked me for more than a year. (My fellow empaths out here will appreciate that anguish.)

However, as the late poet Mary Oliver reminds us in her poem, The Uses of Sorrow, even darkness carries hope.

"Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift."

After the healing, I discovered the grandest of all peace and blessings in the smallest wonders. It is freeing to realize how little we need to make us happy.

Last night, Sam, Emi, and I ventured out five hours after sundown to walk with the early falling snow. It was just the three of us, a forest of trees, a murmuring river, one hooting barred owl, a howling coyote, and a universe of snowflakes. (Vide above.)

Talk about wonder!

Six years ago, I lay dying, hooked up to oxygen, a dialysis pump, and a tube in my neck to draw blood because the veins in my arms collapsed from twice daily drawings. My friends knew I was not long for the world, and the doctors would only admit it after the fact.

It was love that saw me through. Dear Atticus was ailing, and he needed me. Had he not, had I already lost him, it would have been so easy to take the hand of the silent Lady in Black who sat with me and listened to my stories. She was a constant in those days, a powerful but not a frightening presence, for I see Death as much an adventure as life.

An ailing Atticus visits me in Maine Med.

Atticus was waiting for me, though, and I pulled through. And I think that maybe, just maybe, he waited to get me through. Thirteen days after I was reunited with my closest friend, he died in my arms.

During those four-hour sessions on the dialysis machine, laying on too many bedpans, needing the head of my bed raised so I could breathe due to the fluid in my lungs, I thought about the miracle of snow.

"You know what I will miss the most?" I labored to say to the Lady in Black. She listened patiently as she always did and tilted her head to the side, awaiting my answer.

"I will miss the first snows of the season."

Her smile reached her eyes. I knew then I had one foot in this world and one in the next, and either way, I would be okay.

So last night, we went out when it was only fifteen degrees, and we enjoyed the first snowflakes of the evening. "Crunch, crunch, crunch," my boots said. And the barred owl responded with that distinctive "Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?"

"Hello, Owl!" I yelled back. And again, he wanted to know who cooks for us.

There was laughter and tears of appreciation, happiness, and communion in those miles. There was dancing and singing. I prayed for those I knew, those I know, and in equal measure for those I love and those I don't.

The gift of new snow is one I'll never tire of. Greet it at night with the help of a headlamp, and the peace is even more resounding. The quietude is a rare blessing in a world aflood with empty noise and too many selfies.

Thank you for being here, for being a reader, and for feeling words as much as seeing them.

A writer writes. But the joy is multiplied when the words are received.

Onward, by all means, to a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah!

PS: The holidays are both a blessing and a curse, depending on where we are in life. I understand that some are hurting and lonely. Because of that, I'll be sending these letters out each day through January 1st. Today and tomorrow's post are free for all readers, so please share them. The other eight will go to paying subscribers exclusively.

Please be well, y'all, and hold onto yourselves.

Give a gift subscription