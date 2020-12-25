A Christmas Eve to Remember

Please know that I am thinking about many of you this Christmas Eve. At the end of the post the other day, I asked for comments about how you were spending this very different Covid Christmas. I was touched by the openness and vulnerability of what many of you shared.

This can be both the most magical or most painful night of the year. To be away from those we long for, to be unable to exchange hugs or look each other in the eyes, is overwhelming, especially now.

Even a solitary like me gets it.

Here on Cape Cod, we are content and safe. Christmas carols fill the house with memories, pine candles flicker, Samwise and Emily snore, and my heart is full as I look back on years gone by and dream of those to come.

There have been Christmas Eves when I was in love and the happiest man alive, and others when I felt like the loneliest guy imaginable. Nearly all have been memorable. But one stands out above all others.

When I lived in Newburyport and published the Undertoad, I lived on the Grand Army Building's third floor. It was the center of everything. By 3:00 pm on Christmas Eve, I'd look out from my desk as the downtown became achingly empty. It was the only time I ever saw it like that.

Just down State Street, in Market Square, a towering Christmas tree stood as a glowing beacon each December. It was always magnificent.

I'm not sure how many homeless people are in Newburyport now, but there was one back then. His name was Mike, and I liked him.

Late one summer night, Atticus and I walked along the docks on the Merrimack River and came upon Mike. He was drunk and chatty. So we sat with him, watching a full yellow moon rise from the mouth of the river.

I asked him if he could recall the happiest moment in his life.

"Easy…" he began with a burp.

His eyes glinted with a memory.

"My dad would come home drunk after the bars closed when everyone was asleep, but I always woke up when I heard him.

"He'd watch tv with the lights out, eating peanut butter out of the jar with a spoon. I'd sneak out of bed and sit on his lap, and we took turns with the spoon.

"He left us when we were young. Never heard from him again. Not much of a dad, ya know?"

"Sorry, Mike."

He wiped away some tears, paused, and said, "But back then, he was my dad, and on those nights, I had him all to myself. I ain't never been happier.

"I think about those times when shit gets tough. Makes me smile."

When Christmas came around, and the tree went up, Mike liked sleeping on the benches in Market Square because "I never had a tree as a kid. This way, it feels like mine."

Late at night that December 24, long after the town had grown silent and still, Atticus and I brought a bag of presents down to Mike.

Each was wrapped distinctively and had a bow and candy cane. Socks, gloves, a jacket, lottery tickets, toothpaste, and toothbrush. Many of those things I gave him every year.

He opened up every one of them like he was a kid again. I've never known anyone to be so grateful. His smile was brighter than the tree full of lights that cast its glow on us.

When he had opened them all, he looked at me, at his presents, the pile of torn wrapping paper, the bows, and finally at his feet.

"Sorry. I didn't get you anything. Least I could have done was found Atticus a bone."

"Mike, you give me the best gift. You are my friend."

I asked him to check the bag and see if there was anything else in it.

He reached in and slowly pulled out a five-pound container of peanut butter. With that, I reached into my sweater and pulled out two spoons.

Mike told me many times through the years that it was the best Christmas he'd ever had.

Looking back twenty years ago on that night, I realize it was also mine.

I know this holiday season is hard for many of you. I understand many are hurting.

But I figure something we have learned this year is how little we need to make ourselves happy. That in itself is a gift.

There will come a time when we can gather again, hug and hold each other, laugh and eat and pray together, and sit exchanging presents—if that's your thing. And how much more we'll appreciate every one of those things.

Thanks for being here.

Merry Christmas!

