Jackson’s covered bridge last night after the rain.

Greetings on this Christmas Eve to one and all. Whether you are wrapped in the bosom of a loving family, alone and fighting off the demons of loneliness, or somewhere in between, I am reaching out with a story. And may those who celebrate Hanukkah's Festival of Lights know that a menorah continues to flicker this week in the front window of the home of this lapsed Irish Catholic who supports you in a time of senseless antisemitism. Shalom!

The sun has set here in Jackson, and the wind chill is below zero. Nevertheless, we'll venture out at midnight to walk in the silent woods. No matter the weather, this night carries some powerful magic. I believe that now, as a 61-year-old, as much as I did as a 6-year-old.

Since Thanksgiving, we've taken regular walks under the moon and stars. It's a fine way to gather thoughts and consider blessings and is an exercise in embracing peace. I'll be playing Christmas carols tonight, as in most of those other nights when we saunter over the crusty snow. Lately, and maybe it's my age, Sinatra's Christmas Memories has become a favorite. That closing never fails to tug at my heart.

"I close my eyes and see shiny faces

Of all the children who now have children of their own

Funny, but comes December

And I remember every Christmas I've known."

[Listen here.]

In this life, I've been fortunate enough to have experienced nearly every possible emotion of this holiest of nights. In the last few years, I've settled on reverence, having reached that rare place where I'm never lonely when alone. It's a sweet spot to find yourself.

From this vantage point, I relish the good memories, polishing them in hopes they'll outshine the painful. On our nightly sojourns, I fend off the darkness with my headlamp, and Christmas cheer warms me even during the most frigid hours.

Late the other night, as the ice groaned on the pond and the wind-whipped snow lashed at our faces, a Newburyport holiday season returned to comfort me. I often forget those powerful chapters when I lived on Massachusetts North Shore and chronicled the most provincial of communities.

I was only in town a year when I began publishing my little newspaper, The Undertoad, and I was on a crash course to learn as much as possible about the historic community by the Merrimac River. Four nights a week, you'd find me in city hall, covering every meeting there was—from the least interesting to the most robust and controversial. It was as if I was reading a book I could not get enough of, and my teachers were the citizens who lived in that curious and passionate corner of the world where Norman Rockwell was crossed with Alfred Hitchcock. It was old Yankee and dark secrets, incestual and comedic. An old cast system lingered, one that fifty years earlier the University of Chicago sociology department had studied for over a decade. For a new writer, it was like striking gold. The townspeople could have been cast members in any old Frank Capra film. They were gritty and tangible, colorful and genuine. And every two weeks, I wrote about them as heroes and villains from my front-row seat.

Depending upon the latest issue of the 'Toad, I was also a hero or villain, depending on your point of view. It was a feverish time in my life, and I was a marked man. If you've read Following Atticus, you may remember it begins with some of the dirtier cops rifling through my trash. In those days, I. drove around with a baseball bat for protection and checked under my seats for planted drugs.

Don't ask me how I became a newspaperman, for I had no training. But it helped that I enjoyed watching people, and was a quick study. It was intoxicating!

The other night, a powerful and foreboding Newburyport attorney drifted up from the Christmases I've known.

He was adept at land use and licensing issues, and I often watched him in front of the city boards. Several townies warned me to steer clear of him. A good number suggested he had all the wrong kinds of connections and could cause me trouble.

Eventually, though, I had no choice but to write about him. After all, he was a central figure in the comings and goings of Newburyport. My observations were raw: sometimes kind and gentle, others not so much. I was, and am, afflicted, with the inability to hold my tongue. I called a spade a spade and never worried about the consequences. Not even when the anonymous death threats came.

At one point, the Boston Globe interviewed me about my beliefs that these were sent from some of the worst cops.

"Why would you think they are behind these anonymous letters?" the reporter asked.

Knowing the bullies would be reading, I could not help myself. "Because most of the words are misspelled.”

It goes without saying that was a very different life. Newburyport in the 1990s had a tinge of the Wild West to it. It could be dangerous, and I ended up being arrested once thanks to some imaginative charges, but the judge who was to oversee my trial had to recuse himself because I’d written about his corruption. It was vivid and full life and the best kind of drama a fledgling newspaperman could hope for.

Late one night, after a zoning board of appeals meeting, the attorney saw me outside city hall and called me out for something unflattering I had written.

Words were exchanged. Voices raised. Egos ruffled. Eventually, I asked, "Why are you so miserable?"

Without wasting a second, he mocked me, saying, "I had an unhappy childhood; never got what I wanted for a Christmas!" He glowered and then stalked away.

Now someone brighter than me would have taken that as a joke. But the next time I saw that fellow, I couldn't help but pick at the scab, "So, what did you want for a Christmas that you never got?"

He was lost at first, then grew annoyed, but the fight in him rose up like a fever. He flippantly replied, "Santa never brought me a Hess truck. Boo hoo!"

Several months later, I showed up at the attorney's office uninvited on Christmas Eve. It was an austere setting, not the least cheerful, not even during the holidays.

His secretaries were guarded when I walked in. You see, even early on, a popular saying among Newburyport's powerful was, "There are two places I never want to read my name—the obituaries and Ryan's Undertoad."

Hence, when I showed up at someone's place of work, I was often met with panic or worry.

There was a time I telephoned the chairman of a city board. I intended to tell him how much I admired his handling a controversial issue with an even hand. His wife cried when I introduced myself.

"What do you want!? My husband's done nothing wrong! Leave him alone!"

And she may have been right, for those were the days of telephone books and there were two men by the same name in town. I had called the wrong one.

I asked the receptionist if I could see the attorney. She scurried out of the room and returned a minute later.

"You can have a seat. He'll be out shortly."

Shortly was thirty minutes.

When he asked me what I wanted, I told him, "I'm dropping this off for you." With that, I picked up a long package wrapped in Christmas paper.

He looked dumbfounded. Lost for words, he just stood there, still trying to look menacing.

I stood, left the package on a desk, said, "Merry Christmas!" and left.

I received a call from that powerbroker the following week. He invited me to meet him and his wife over lunch at a popular restaurant.

His wife told me she's never seen her refined husband act like he had that Christmas morning. He'd saved the present under his tree and only unwrapped it after the family had exchanged all their gifts.

"He lay on the floor under the tree for an hour playing with that Hess truck! It was amazing!" his wife said. "How did you know?"

As the friendship grew, I later learned that the attorney and his wife had lost their firstborn when Reye Syndrome was misdiagnosed, and they gave her aspirin. The child died, and a part of them had as well.



That attorney was the man who gave me the idea for Atticus’s name. “Like Atticus Finch, you have the courage of your convictions in a small city!” He also drove me to the airport to pick up eight-week-old Atticus so I could hold him on the drive home.



[A collection of all the Holiday Hess Trucks through the years can be found here.]

“Christmas Eve, State Street, Newburyport.” A gift to me from the artist David T. Crowley. (Click on the image to expand.)

There’s no knowing what alley or hallway the Ghost of Christmas Past can bring us down. It all depends on the year, I suppose, and what we need at that time. I have no idea why this memory returned to me this week because I had not thought of it in years. But it brought smiles and reminded me that while the holidays can be charged and complicated, they can also bring hope and new beginnings.

Each Christmas, I enjoy sharing a holiday memory with you. I hope this one was as fun to unwrap as it was to write.

Merry Christmas!

Tom (Samwise & Emily)