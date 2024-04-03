On the ridge above Carmel Valley.

The ups and downs, twists and turns, fortune and misfortune of a lengthy adventure always come back to Tolkien, don't they?

In The Lord of the Rings, he wrote, "'It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out of your door,' he used to say. 'You step into the Road, and if you don't keep your feet, there is no knowing where you might be swept off to.'"

Last week, we were swept off our feet—and paws.

Our Sunday began in the rain and ended in sunshine before night fell. We were in Carmel Valley and hiking one of our favorite trails. We return to it yearly, and it offers a thousand feet of elevation gain on a 4.5-mile loop.

The scenery is stunning, and the tree tunnels and lace lichen make for an enchanted ramble.

I've been more cautious with Samwise this year. He does well with flat walking but tends to follow on the uphills, which is new for him.

While I know he's aging, something has left him since he romped on Thoreau's Great Beach on the Outer Cape with Emily at the end of December. So, I've kept my eye on him with the plan of getting him a thorough check-up upon our return home.

Typically, we'd undertake the Carmel Valley loop four times a week. But because of the weather, it took us a while to reach it under the right conditions.

It was a splendid undertaking, and while Samwise lagged on the climbs, with every plateau, he retook the lead.

But something happened that afternoon. He either drank or ate something he shouldn't have. That night, he vomited bile several times. And he kept it up for two days. He had no appetite and mostly slept in.

We canceled our walks except for the gentle meanders, and Samwise eventually improved. I fed him bone broth and soft food.

But his improvement was so slow that I called Rachael Kleidon, our former vet, who, you'll recall, is now in Lexington, Virginia.

Samwise's gut was slowly improving, but he lacked energy and had not played with Emily for over a month.

It worried me enough that I considered canceling the rest of our coddiwomple and driving directly to see Rachael.

We discussed the situation, and she talked me through a check-up.

Although he may not be bouncing around as much, it was determined that continuing our trip would be of no harm.

When Samwise was sick during our week on the Monterey Peninsula, Emily lent him her Provincetown lobster to use as a pillow.

We've hiked only half as much as in past winters, and everything has been tailored to Sam's condition.

Yesterday, I was overjoyed on the Merced River Trail. It's a primarily flat out-and-back route that we love doing.

I let Samwise set the pace and watched him move. Without any climbs, he did very well. I was surprised he opted to do the entire six miles.

Last night, we took another two-mile walk under the stars in the Sierra Foothills. He was just as strong. Today, we cut back on the distance and mostly muddled about while touring the gold mine towns 90 minutes north of us.

While we will not cut our trip short, we are changing the itinerary. We planned to spend a week along the Oregon Coast and a few days visiting Ann Crile Esselstyn, Jane Esselstyn, and their husbands, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn and Brian Hart, outside Cleveland on our way home.

Both of those highly anticipated stops are scratched. Instead, after our modified Western swing, we'll spend up to a week back in Lexington, Virginia. Rachael is currently working part-time in a vet's office, and she is going to give Samwise a thorough examination. We will follow her lead as to what tests she wants to do. I have complete faith in her.

I know Samwise is getting older, but the change from December to now is noticeable. He has even changed since our five to six-mile morning hikes in the Sonoran Desert throughout February.

Pondering Samwise in Valley of Fire State Park.

It will be good to get answers and set up a plan for his wellbeing.

We’ll miss not seeing beloved Neskowin, Oregon, and, once again, we’re already mourning not getting together with the Esselstyn family, who not only changed my life—they gave me the guidelines to save it. I owe them so much, and I'm grateful for their friendship.

I talked to Ann the other day and have had two lengthy chats with Jane and Brian. We'll visit them during their summer retreat at their family farm in Upstate New York or drive to Ohio to film a cooking video with Jane and Ann sometime before autumn.

Meanwhile, Samwise is doing well. His appetite is back. We will continue our gentle hikes and walks. If he is up to it, we will attempt two less strenuous climbs before we leave California. All planned arduous trekking is canceled.

Today, we pulled over at a roadside cliff. Samwise perched on the lip of a green abyss, studying the swirling hawks and turkey vultures riding the winds for close to an hour. The peace in his eyes was stunning to witness. How can we not be happy?

There's comfort in knowing our priorities and in having Rachael Kleidon as a friend and resource. We are also blessed to have Dr. Tom, Rachael's former co-vet at North Country Animal Hospital, waiting for us at home, too.

These trips are always adventurous and are as much about Samwise and Emily as they are about me. An entirely new chapter awaits us in Virginia, where the dogwoods and wildflowers should be dazzling by the end of this month.

Through all of this, I keep coming back to a core belief: we have always been blessed and honored to lead these lives and share the love we do.

A special shout out to my confidants who were there for me this past week. I knew what to do, but my friends let me lighten my load by confiding in them.

Our itinerary includes the following over the next four weeks: Sequoia National Park; the Marin Headlands; Redwood National Park; Yellowstone National Park; Theodore Roosevelt National Park; Wind Cave National Park; Badlands National Park; St. Louis's Gateway Arch; and Shenandoah National Park (which replaces Ohio's Cuyahoga National Park).

Of course, it will be grand to return to see Rachael, Bryant, and Sylvia for several days before heading home.

Post Script: Ice Cream Confusion

In case it was not clear the other night, while I had a hankerin’ for ice cream, I remain a heart patient faithful to a whole-food, plant-based, low-fat diet. The only ice cream I bought was for that family of three. I don’t even eat vegan ice cream. Thankfully, when home, I’ve mastered healthy versions made with a frozen banana base.