Emily inhaling the desert breeze.

I have a travel update to share with you.

At the heart of any coddiwomple, and all life’s adventures, lies the unknown. We plan, we plot, we dream, and design our itineraries. But in the end, fate plays a part.

We are pleased with Kanab as a lengthy anchor stop during these 100 days on the road. After Kanab, you’ll want to hold onto your cowboy hat. We leave here the morning of August 9 and will spend a single night at a magnificent location. The next three stops were then scheduled to be Las Vegas (with a focus on Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston) for two nights, and Palm Springs, California (with a focus on Joshua Tree National Park) for another two nights. The following two nights were to have us in Bishop, California.

Watching the forecast, especially the heat, which, to three New Englanders, seems both obscene and insane, it was clear that a change was necessary. Here, we rise before sunrise and get our miles in before 8 am. That works well. But in Las Vegas and Palm Springs, the temperatures are even more extreme.

I like that our favorite hiking trails have no names and that we rarely see others. There is always time for reflection and ‘just being.’

When we are limited by heat, we always take advantage of the parking lots around hotels for evening miles. But with the seething heat in Vegas and Palm Springs, it would be dangerous for Samwise and Emily to step on the blacktop.