If Samwise and Emily look like they are stretched tall, they are? To fit the entire sequoia in the scene, I had to use a wide-angle lens.

It’s a strange thing to find ourselves nearly four months into our coddiwomple only to find that the best days are ahead of us.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve appreciated every patch we’ve placed for this quilt we’re creating. Some are stand-alone experiences, while others are stitched to past or future stops.

We’ve got two more days in California, but the most exciting dance actually begins tomorrow morning. After being bumped off our original and usual itinerary of time in the Bay Area, we’ll arrive among the Redwoods tomorrow.

Sequoias last weekend, redwoods on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a fine week in itself.

When traveling from New England, it’s only natural to be seduced by the trees we are not used to. From South Carolina and into Georgia there are those fantastic live oaks with drapes of lichen. In Key West, there were swaying palm trees. In White Sands National Park, although not what we’d call trees, we experienced the solo elegance of tall yucca plants, even though they were out of season. Just how they pierced the white gypsum in dunes where little seems to grow was miracle enough.

The Sonoran Desert had us among palo verde, mesquite, and the towering saguaro. Along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, we marched among pine and ancient bristlecone. Once in Moab, we were enchanted by the dusty ghost-like winter coats of the cottonwood trees. A slip into Nevada and our fourth desert of the trip, the Mojave, reunited us with Joshua Trees.

In California, we’ve encountered billowing oak trees of all shapes and sizes that stand in magnificence. Last weekend, we walked among the giant sequoias, and now we will soon be walking among redwoods for parts of the next two days.

Photographs rarely do any of these trees justice, and I remind myself to put my phone camera away to absorb the experience better—to live in the NOW.

On the trail with Gordan and Donna Huntsman, and beloved Annie, one morning in Kanab, Gordon and I recalled a scene telling that was quite telling about humans’ relationship to our phones. This image came up in our conversation.

Boston Globe photo

Yesterday, a photo emerged of the Boston premiere of Johnny Depp’s new film, Black Mass, that captured a rare red carpet moment: Among the cheering fans was a woman simply enjoying the moment without a cell phone in her hand. If you take a closer look at the image, this sweet-looking lady, with her arms crossed and a smile on her face, is the only person who is actually watching what’s happening before her. While everyone around her has their eyes fixed on a screen, she’s looking at the stars in real life, and living in the moment.

~ Patricia Garcia, Vogue

The oldest, probably the least technical in the crowd, appeared to be the only human in the scene who was authentically living. Her memories of those few minutes will do more for her than any number of photographs or videos captured.

(Confession: at my past book signings, I’ve requested people put their phones away during the talk. This is for two reasons: I’d rather talk directly to faces; my language can be salty, and I don’t want to be recorded—but mostly, it is the first reason.)

When we walked along the Grand Canyon each dawn back in January, we were constantly close to the gaping abyss and all that wonder. At other moments, we’d encountered massive elk. We had the trail to ourselves for 90 minutes. Then, for the last 30 minutes, people spilled out of the lodge and the visitor center, and we encountered a sprinkling of walkers of various ages.

What astounded me was that everyone we passed, whether walking alone or with another, strolled next to scenery many only dream about. It’s the stuff of dreams. And yet, every person we encountered on those mornings was looking at their phones and not at the Grand Canyon.

I can take a hundred photos on a simple 3-mile hike, but the interesting part is that I don’t even realize I’m doing it. The phone sits in my upper left breast pocket, and I automatically seize it, take a series of point-and-click photos, and it’s back in my pocket again.

My friends may not appreciate it, but I’m more than a bit chuffed that I’ve only talked on my phone a handful of times these past four months. Emails and text messages languish unread. It may not be polite or good business, but I’m happy to have surrendered to this lovely solitude.

When we rented the house in Bootjack, outside of Mariposa, the owner warned me, “Just so you know, there isn’t any cell service at the house.”

“Perfect! We’ll take it.”

I love my phone. But I also love the fact that it does not control our time.

Over the next month, there will be days when reception will be spotty at best. But I’m okay with that. Dare I say, it’s almost preferable.

I listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts on our long drives. My iPhone is fabulous in this way—and thank goodness for the navigation system!

However, I can tell you that most of the time, we’re driving in silence, other than the rhythm of the tires on the road or the wind coursing through the sunroof and open windows.

In a world where unnatural noise is everywhere, I have grown to seek increasing silence.

Over the years, my favorite friends and lovers and I have chatted the day away. However, we can also sit for hours in each other’s company, reading silently. There’s little more I love than being with someone I care about on a mountainside, far from other humans, and we are deeply connected without the need for spoken words.

Beginning tomorrow, I’ll do my best to follow Samwise and Emily’s lead and enjoy everything in silence as we begin the most magnificent and varied portion of our trip. Tomorrow, our coddiwomple turns into an old-fashioned road trip. Four days on the Oregon Coast will be the longest stop. There will be visits of three days, two days, and three days, but mostly, the last month, much like the first, consists of one-night stands.

It will be lively, active, and fun. Our stalker may have changed much of our post-Mariposa route, but I’m excited about the new places we’re scheduled to visit. Seven national parks await, including two we’ve never been to before. We will return to Hemingway’s grave for some unfinished business and seek out the site of a highway crash from 90 years ago.

Key West will come into play again since our visit set the stage for some of what will follow, and it is not all about Hemingway. I need to backtrack to finish the story of what we did on the second half of our second day on the road and where we visited on day three. These stops play essential parts in where we are headed.

I want to revisit San Francisco in my writing, even though we did not get to stay there. There are unfinished stories from last year that center around the literary world and one of the rarest graves in the city. I was hoping to flesh them out this year after revisiting a few sites.

We’re missing our visit to the Bay Area this year. But we still have stories to finish from our literary stops last year. I was hoping to revisit some of them this year before our plans changed.

It will be impossible to cover everything I want to while traveling. And that is a treasure in itself. We’ll return to my old Mississippi writing desk with stories that need telling for the better part of the year. What more could a writer hope for?

Those of you who love to cook and also collect cookbooks may be able to relate to what I’m feeling. Going forward, while I do a lot of quick captures on the road, once I get home, I’ll have a list of stories to tell. It will be like having dozens of recipes you want to try, but it will take some time. There will always be something else for me to look forward to.

The abundance tickles me. And that’s not even considering the unknowns ahead of us over the next month before we return to Jackson.

Give a gift subscription

As we enter the last month of travels, we’re also offering our last fundraising sale for animals in need. With each month on the road, we do our best to express gratitude by giving back. Over the next few days, all annual subscriptions, including gift subscriptions, are 20% off. A portion of all the proceeds during this sale goes to the Gentle Barn, an incredible animal sanctuary. Get 20% off for 1 year

From the Gentle Barn animal sanctuary.

I’m about to turn 64, and while I don’t do the birthday thing (bad memories, abuse, and all of that), I am most proud that even though my body can feel tired and old on some days, I still contain the hope and anticipation of possibilities. In that way, I’m still a boy.

With everything happening in our country and all that’s being tested, I feel it deeply, yet I know my hope will never be undone. A part of me will always remain six years old. There will be difficult and sorrowful days, but I’ll often open my eyes with excitement and the first thought, “What’s next?”

I hope to convey this through these letters as the year progresses. Meanwhile, my heart aches for those who feel attacked, those who have lost jobs, and those who are disenfranchised because of their skin color, their religion, their choices, their sex or sexuality.

I’m an independent voter, but I am liberal. That means I root for everyone to get along and deeply believe in education, science, facts, art, literature, honest journalism, and nature. As our country drives toward willful ignorance, I’ll proudly do my best to write.

This is one of the reasons I’ll be revisiting San Francisco (in writing) and also making a second annual stop at Hemingway’s grave.

How’s that for a tease?