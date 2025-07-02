Accessing the Wave.

We’re doing things a little differently this time around with our Founding Members. Instead of placing a bulk order, which the manufacturer has difficulty processing, a handful will be mailed out each month. However, you may want to begin determining which one you prefer.



(A qualifying Founding Member depends on when you are up for renewal. Some have already qualified, and you’ll begin hearing from me. Others have subscriptions that will end between now and the end of the year. They will be contacted after their renewal date.)

Each Founding Member gets to choose one of the photos from this collection. You’ll also choose between three frames: wood, black, and white.

This is the first time Atticus and Will photos have been made available.

I expect all photos to be sent by the end of 2025.

Will’s Red Coat

Neskowin Sunset

Autumn Atticus

Slot Canyon Dance

Provincetown Communion

Carmel’s Last Light

Soul Work on Chapel Rock

Saco River colors

Numinous Will

Chiricahua Soul Light

Atticus on Cannon Cliffs

Valley of Fire Rock & Sky

Photos are also available to those who upgrade to a Founding Membership.

Have fun deciding. It was difficult for me to choose which ones I wanted for my walls, too!

This post is intended for Founding Members, but we could all use a little beauty these days, so everyone is receiving this post. It will remain unlocked. Feel free to share these stunning scenes with anyone who might appreciate them.

Share

“God is the experience of looking at a tree and saying, ‘Ah!’” ~ Joseph Campbell