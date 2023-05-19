Sunset on Saint Simons Island

This Substack account officially kicked off on June 6, three years ago. Since then, thousands of you have read the words of a writer living a simple life with two distinctive four-legged friends in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. I’ve enjoyed writing letters about our local adventures, day-to-day life, and pilgrimages around the country.

I continue to be a happy solitary, often alone but rarely lonely, who embraces the quiet life and is fortified by spending time among trees more than in society. Some are built this way, and others grow into it. It took me nearly five decades to realize my love of the natural world, which is stronger than ever.

My beloved Henry David Thoreau penned in Walden, “Our life is frittered away by detail. An honest man has hardly need to count more than his ten fingers, or in extreme cases he may add his ten toes, and lump the rest. Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb-nail.”

I read those words often as if they are a prayer.

Seven years ago, I survived an avalanche of health issues, surprising my doctors. After the fact, two suggested I’d be lucky to live another 5 to 10 years.

So far, so good.

Following Henry’s words goes a long way toward keeping me happy, healthy, and mostly stress-free.

This is a fitting time to check in and make some announcements since many of your paid subscriptions are up for renewal in early June.

There continue to be four levels of readership.

The first is free; those folks receive between 1 and 3 posts monthly.

The second is a monthly fee of $8. Those readers receive 12 posts a month. Occasionally it has fallen short by one or two, but there are as many as 15 in other months.

Level three is an annual subscription of $70, which is what most of you have chosen.

Lastly is the Founders Level. Founders are those who choose to pay $200 (or more) annually. In years past, they’ve received the same 12-15 posts each month. But starting this week, they’ll receive a monthly bonus post or two. Among these will be excerpts from my third book, which will be in the hands of my literary agent this summer. Founders are also sent greeting cards during the holidays (Hanukkah or Christmas—your choice) and a framed and matted photo within weeks of their renewal.

Dawn at Ship Rock, sacred grounds for Navajo Nation

Last year, this was the photo that was sent to Founders. This year, I’m excited to announce they’ll receive one of my favorite photos ever taken. It’s from January of this year at 4 am in the Lincoln Memorial.

While our Nation’s Capital slept, we haunted the monuments, and it became one of those lifetime memories.

Those who have signed up at the Founders Level or have upgraded within the past few months, you’ll also receive this print, as will anyone signing up (or upgrading) over the next nine months.

(Photos for Founding members can only be sent across the United States, Canada, and Australia.)

Catherine Howell is not a Founding member, but her name was randomly chosen after she hit the like heart on a recent letter. Catherine, this photo of Sam & Emi with Abe Lincoln will be delivered to you in Canada within two weeks. Congratulations!

We also have another random winner, and this is for one of Sarah Montgomery’s Stay Wild tote bags. It will be mailed on Monday, and you should have it within the week, Justin Scarelli.

Sarah’s Wicked Cool Tote Bags

When subscriptions renew, you are notified in advance by email. Many of you will soon be receiving that notification. Thank you for being a reader. It’s an honor having you here.

Onward, by all means.



PS: Among letters coming to you over the next two weeks will be parts two and three of Provincetown, an introduction to Aria, and the first two chapters about Atticus’s breeder, Paige Foster. (The third and final chapter will be released on June 9.) Also, there is a book giveaway next week. It’s an author who will be new to most, but I’ve come to love and admire her, and I believe you will as well.



A reminder: new subscribers unlock the entire library of letters. So, if you are new here, you’ve got hundreds of posts to catch up with if you choose.

