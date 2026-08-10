Red Rock Canyon, 20 minutes outside of Las Vegas, at dawn on Sunday.

Throughout the Southwest, landscapes appear otherworldly, especially to those of us from the ‘other side’ of the Mississippi. And it’s not just the rock formations, the cactus, and miles of untouched land. The vast sky adds to the infinity of the horizons. It can feel more like a dreamscape.

We’ve obviously fallen for the region. Our travel history offers proof of that. Even now, here in this summer on the road, where I cannot remember the last day off the top of my head, where the thermometer didn’t reach 100 degrees, I am enamored.

Yesterday was a first for us, though, and thrilling in a curious way. I wanted to experience the desert heat on this coddiwomple, just to see how people (and animals) live here.

We spent the night at a Hilton in Las Vegas. I was so exhausted by Saturday’s travel day, which should have been easier, that I was asleep early—no Vegas nightlife for us—and as soon as my head hit the pillow. When I woke up at 4 am on Sunday, the temperature was 95 degrees!

I knew about daytime heat, but to have the nights remain scorching as well? This was an eye-opening novelty, and one of those gifts of traveling where you can look back and say, “We experienced that!”

On Saturday, we woke up in Yucca Valley, a 20-minute drive from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. We were in the park when sunrise hit, scampering among the boulders and Joshua trees in a ‘hidden’ place where we could walk without leashes.

Hidden Joshua Tree National Park.

JTNP is like the majority of our National Parks. Dogs are not allowed on trails, not even leashed dogs, but they can walk on any of the numerous dirt roads as long as they are on a leash.

We’ve gotten creative through the years. Joshua Tree has several looping parking lots that deliver you to picnic areas where the tables are a good distance from one another and often sheltered by the shade of boulders.

By picking our way through the boulders and finding somewhat hidden open spaces beyond the picnic tables, I’ve found that we can walk for an hour among the desert flora without anyone around.

Samwise listening to and watching a boulder-sitting raven in Joshua Tree.

Joshua Tree is cool enough at sunrise, but within an hour of the rising sun’s rays, the temperatures rose 20 degrees, and we were in the high 80s.

On our way down from Kanab, we had a 7-hour drive, and it took us through Las Vegas and then down through one of the quietest places on earth, the National Mojave Preserve.

That dumped us on our favorite, isolated stretch of Route 66, and then further south to Joshua Tree.

After two nights at our hotel, we reversed the same route to land in Vegas. It should have been an easy enough drive, even though the temperature topped out at 117 degrees.

After the supreme loneliness of the Mojave National Preserve, where we only saw one other vehicle over 100 miles, we made our traditional stop at the Bird House and the Cima Mining Company.

The restaurant/store is a colorful place and a crowded oasis just off the interstate, 75 miles out of Las Vegas.

I skipped the gas, because it is crazy expensive, but went inside for a chicken sandwich. (Sam and Emi get the enormous, breaded chicken breasts, and I get the bun, pickles, and slim bit of veggies.) I also bought a soda. I’m off of soda, but I have fond memories of it. Coming out of the desert, I enjoy seeing their offerings from around the world. I chose a black licorice soda out of curiosity. (It was just okay.)

It was crowded, as it has been every other time we’ve stopped through the years. A kind gal took my order, and I drank in her colorful appearance, her hair, tattoos, and the most massive false eyelashes I have ever seen. But amongst all that frosting, what stood out was the flash of her smile, which reached up to her eyes.

One hour and 15 minutes later, we reached our Vegas hotel. I was drained. It was 3 pm, and I’d been awake since 3 am, and quite active. The heat and the monotony of the landscape wore on me.

I gathered my things up and stopped dead with dread.

My wallet?

I looked everywhere around the front seats of the Beagle, thinking it may have slid out of my pocket.

There is no worse feeling than being so far from home and losing your wallet. Panic ensued, and bile rose into my mouth.